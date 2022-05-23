Ogun Indigenous People’s Pact, OIPP, has alleged that the Executive Council, exco, of Ogun State government has not met for months.



The exco, comprising the governor, his deputy, Secretary to the State Government, chief of staff, commissioners and special advisers, is the highest administrative decision-making authority in states. Members are under obligation to congregate regularly with the view to advise and assist the governor in the performance of his or her official duties.



However, OIPP accused the current Ogun State’s exco of not sitting for three months, a situation it claimed is denying the people of the state robust governance and inhibiting government’s activities.



The assertion was contained in a statement the group’s Publicity Secretary, Kayode Ishola, entitled: “Ogun Without Functional State Exco”.

It reads in part: “Currently, the Executive Council in Ogun State only exists on paper. Practically it has been non-existent in the last three months because there has been no weekly meeting for deliberation and to make collective and robust decisions on issues before the Exco culminating in several matters left unresolved.



“Consequently the state has been the worse for it. This is evident in several programmes and projects embarked on by the state government as they show that they are not well thought out and not up to scratch.”



The group went on to blame Governor Dapo Abiodun for the said inaction saying: “This is a sad situation brought about by Governor Dapo Abiodun who has failed to call exco meeting in the last three months for reasons best known to him despite the negative implications of the inaction on the state.”