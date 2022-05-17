.

By James Ogunnaike

The wife of the governor of Ogun State, Mrs Bamidele Abiodun, the Chief Executive Officer of Sifax Group, Dr Taiwo Afolabi, the Deputy governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, Dr Fola Shonubi, Prof Musa-Olomu, the CMD of Federal Medical Centre, Abeokuta as well as the Adron Homes boss, Aare Adetola Emmanuel King are among the dignitaries expected at the forthcoming youth empowerment and award programme of Ijebu Youth Association (IYA)

The programme which is slated for Wednesday, May 25 at the ultramodern hall of the Cathedral Church, Italowajoda, Ijebu Ode is expected to be attended by over 2000 youths

The National President of the group, Comr Okikiola Fayomi, in a statement made available to journalists at Abeokuta, the state capital said that at least, about two hundred youths have been penciled down to benefit from the various empowerment tools such as sewing machines, hair dryers, make up kits, barbing kits among others that will be distributed on that day.

Okikiola said that the provision of the empowerment tools which were sourced from some public spirited Nigerians was an initiative devised to help fight joblessness among the youths.

He said the youth group has also spotted some deserving Nigerians to be honoured on that day for their invaluable contributions towards advancing youth development and empowerment in the country.

Other eminent Nigerians also expected at the occasion are the Awujale and Paramount ruler of Ijebu land, Oba Kayode Sikiru Adetona as Chief host, Dagburewe of Idowa, Oba Yinusa Adekoya as the royal father of the day as well as Rt Revd Dr. Rotimi Oludipe, the Diocesan Bishop

Ijebu Anglican Diocese as the Spiritual Father of the day.

Others are Mr Ojetola Razaq, Permanent Secretary Ministry of Environment, Ogun State, Dr. Halimat T. Adesanya Founder Zaam Foundation and Dr. Olufemi Tajudeen Sanni Founder/ CEO Steno memorial Foundation.