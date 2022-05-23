Chief Olumide Aderinokun has emerged as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for Ogun Central Senatorial District in the 2023 general elections.

Aderinokun secured a flawless win on Monday evening in the senatorial primary election that took place at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL) in Abeokuta.

The renowned property developer saw off competition from two aspirants – Dada Oduntan and Olumide Jones, by polling 214 votes from 216 accredited delegates in the election that was monitored by the PDP national electoral delegation and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

An elated Akinruyiwa of Owu Kingdom who could not hide his excitement after the successful polls, appreciated the delegates in Ogun Central for their support, describing the results as a reflection of the sacrifices he has made through community projects since 2019.

Aderinokun now has the mandate to return the PDP back to the upper chamber of the National Assembly, for the first since 2011.

“Today’s victory is like a semi-final and I’m looking forward to the final with a lot of confidence in the 2023 elections,” the Co-founder of Olumide and Stephanie Aderinokun Foundation told newsmen.

“I have started my preparation for the senatorial seat since 2019 with my service to the people through my foundation and by God’s grace, I will get to the Senate and I’m ready to work with the next governor of Ogun State who will be Hon. Oladipupo Adebutu”, he stated.