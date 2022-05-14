.

…passes vote of confidence on Abiodun’s administration

By James Ogunnaike

The Ogun State chapter of Inter Party Advisory Council (IPAC) has described the petition against the State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun as spurious, not genuine and a calculated attempt to disparage the person of the governor.

Speaking at a press conference in Abeokuta, the State Chairman of IPAC, Samson Okusanya, said the petition signed by one Ayodele Oludiran on behalf of a civil rights group, seeking the disqualification of Governor Abiodun was ill- conceived, aimed at smearing the good work and the great achievements of the governor.

He stated that it was imperative to state that the performance of Governor Abiodun in the last three years was legendary and enviable, saying there was no doubt in the fact that the state has witnessed a total turn around in all ramifications.

He added that the desperate attempt to stop the governor from getting a second term would be resisted on all fronts by the good people of the state.

He said that the attention of IPAC was drawn to the petition allegedly written and signed by Oludiran on behalf of a group seeking the disqualification of the governor .

“Ogun IPAC would not have delved into the issue if such allegations were made by APC members, but since the petition was written and signed by a Civil Society Organisation and now made public.

“It therefore, necessitates that as a body established and recognized by the law, we should beam our search light on the issue accordingly.

“Upon the release of the petition, the leadership of IPAC met with the leadership of APC in the state to make necessary findings on the various allegations leveled against the state governor.

“IPAC found out that the petition is spurious, not genuine and a calculated attempt to disparage the person of the Governor.

“Dapo Abiodun is well educated with verifiable facts and a seasoned administrator per excellence whose corporate experiences have reflected in the ongoing transformational changes in Ogun State.

“Definitely, the fifth columnist who are hiding behind their fingers to truncate the development of Ogun State through all means, including the latest attempt through the spurious petition shall be put to shame.

“These set of people who had mismanaged the resources of the state while at the helms of affairs in the state through so many fraudulent white elephant projects are today the mantrach/ Epitome of “We shall do all things plunged the State into huge debts.

The IPAC reiterated its support for good governance under the leadership of the state Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, with a vote of confidence for quality administration in the state.

The IPAC chairman urged the National leadership of APC not to be distracted by the shenanigans and support the moving train of development in the state under the leadership of Abiodun.