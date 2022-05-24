.

By Miftaudeen Raji

A foremost governorship aspirant on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Adekunle Akinlade has formally declared his ambition to run for the seat of the governor of Ogun State.

Akinlade, at an official declaration ceremony held in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, Tuesday, was joined by his wife, Adesewa, other governorship aspirants within the APC, dignitaries, party loyalists and a mammoth of supporters.

The ceremony was attended by two governorship aspirants, who had come to drum up support for Akinlade. The aspirants were; Modele Sarafa-Yusus and Biyi Otegbeye, who also formally declared his for the 2023 Ogun governorship race at the ceremony.

The Chairman of the APC, Ogun chapter; Derin Adebiyi, who addressed the congregation, said it was vital for the APC to present a strong and committed frontal governorship candidate ahead of the 2023 election.

He restated that Akinlade embodies uncommon loyalty and commitment while urging the APC faithful to give him unalloyed support.

Otegbeye, while giving his address. Described the governorship declaration event as a genuine show of sportsmanship, noting that he is reciprocating the respect that was extended to him by Akinlade.

Meanwhile, he said he is ready to work fully with Akinlade, should he win the governorship primaries, adding that he was convinced it would be a victory dance for their political family come May 29.

Another Ogun governorship aspirant, Modele Sarafa, while addressing the gathering, noted that there’s a need for APC to present a common front during 2023 elections in Ogun state, stating, “APC is one and so it should be.”

She prayed that the best of aspirants will become the governor of Ogun state in the next dispensation.

Triple A, as popularly known, is a former lawmaker, who represented Egbado South/Ipokia Federal Constituency at the eighth assembly and governorship candidate in the 2019 general elections.

Otegbeye is a former senatorial aspirant in Ogun State.

Modele Sarafa-Yusuf, an award-winning journalist and media legend had served as the special adviser on information and strategy to Governor Dapo Abiodun and had also chaired Abiodun’s campaign team in 2018.

Recall that Abiodun had expressed his intention to run for another term in office while restating his commitment to providing qualitative governance.