Ogun 2023: Akinlade keen on vision as he obtains APC guber form

Adekunle Abdulkabir Akinlade

By Miftaudeen Raji

Former member, House of Representatives, Adekunle Abdulkabir Akinlade, has obtained the gubernatorial nomination and expression of interest forms of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

Akinlade, who contested Ogun State gubernatorial in 2019, made this known in a statement, stating that he had joined other gubernatorial aspirants from Ogun State by procuring the 2023 gubernatorial Expression of Interest and Nomination forms on the platform of the APC on Friday, May 6.

The statement read in part: “As a young eagle (politically), I rode on the great wings of our leader above the Olumo Rock and beyond; he showed and taught me many lessons.

“Someone once told me that ‘if your dreams do not scare you, then it’s not worth exploring’.

“Yes it is daunting and almost scary without the usual safety net, but this is one mandate that we all must undertake with clear conviction and determination to succeed.

“As l call on you once again, I must say that what kept me going in the last three years was your love, prayers, encouragement and sacrifices.

“My aspiration to run for the highest office of our dear state, once again, hinges on sustaining and complementing the giant infrastructure strides of past administrations, one of which I was privileged to have served in, between 2011-2015.

“I placed calls through to my co-aspirants and congratulated them for throwing their hats in the ring for the Ogun 2023 guber contest.

“I assured them of my cooperation in the process and received same courtesy.

“True vision and desire to serve should be selfless, devoid of acrimony and divisions.

“We are people destined for greatness, thus, this is the time to reset our focus and reposition the future of our dear State as envisioned by our forebears,” said Akinlade.