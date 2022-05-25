.

By James Ogunnaike, ABEOKUTA

The governorship candidate on the platform of the Allied Peoples Movement, (APM) in the 2019 general elections, in Ogun State, Adekunle Akinlade, has officially declared his intention to vie for the governorship seat of the state on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, (APC).

Akinlade, during the formal declaration held in Abeokuta, the state capital, unveiled six points agenda, with which he said he will ‘unlock the destiny of the state.

The agenda includes security, agriculture driven human capital development, strategic internally generated revenue modules, healthcare, social justice, and urban renewal.

On the security, the former House of Representatives member said a security architecture comprising all existing outfits will be put in place with the sole aim of flushing out criminal elements wherever and whoever they are within six months of assuming office.

According to him, the outfit which will be financed from the existing Security Trust Fund and a percentage of the Internally Generated Revenue, would be led by a retired military intelligence officer with expertise in counter-terrorism.

On his agricultural development, Akinlade said his government would provide an enabling environment for the private sector to develop skill acquisition centres and agro-processing facilities across the local governments of the State.

He also promised to encourage the development and establishment of large-scale cash crop farms in areas where they have a relative advantage, in partnership with bodies like the Global Agriculture and Food Security Programme.

The former Senior Special Assistant on Revenue and Taxation to Ogun State government between 2011 and 2014 promised to unlock the N10billion monthly IGR in the State.

This, he promised to do by encouraging voluntary compliance as the most effective way of revenue collection by addressing the present challenge of the inability of authorities to differentiate between income and revenue.

“Upon assumption of office, we shall deploy all resources at our disposal to get at least 500,000 indigenes of the State gainfully employed through our carefully planned agricultural value chain development scheme, hand-craft skill acquisition and ICT direct service initiatives.

“Unemployed taxable adults shall be encouraged to enrol in our proposed private sector-driven cottage industry ‘All Hands Engaged Scheme’.”

On Education, Akinlade said, “What we will do differently is to enumerate every young adult between the ages of 18 and 35 across the State and enrol them in our ‘All Hands Engaged Scheme’ which will enable them to acquire the requisite skills needed for industrial development in the State.

“While being trained, they shall receive stipends from a special fund that will be created specifically for that purpose. The special funds shall be funded by companies and industries through their Corporate Social Responsibilities and relevant global entrepreneurial entities.”