Hajia Kafilat Ogbara has emerged winner of the All Progressives Congress (APC) primary for Kosofe Federal Constituency.

Ogbara Kafilat, a former commissioner of the Lagos State Audit Service Commission polled 44 votes to beat her closest opponent who scored one vote.

Announcing the results at a primary held at Ikosi-Isheri Local Council Development Area (LCDA) Secretariat, the Chairman of the panel, Mr. Fuad Oki described the election as peaceful, free and fair.

He stated ” By the powers conferred on me, I want to announce Hajia Kafilat Ogbara as the candidate of the All Progressives Congress for Kosofe Federal Constituency, after scoring the highest votes of 44. She is hereby declared the winner and returned elected.”

The winner, in her acceptance speech, thanked leaders and members of the party in the federal constituency for supporting her to emerge as the party’s candidate.

Elated in her message, amidst the presence of delegates and hundreds of her well-wishers, Ogbara Kafilat promised to provide an effective representation that will progress Kosofe Federal Constituency.