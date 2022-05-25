An aspirant in the Enugu 2023 Guber Race, Capt. Evarest Nnaji, Odengene, has withdrawn from the governorship race. This is coming on the heels of the PDP Guber Primaries that will be held today.

In a letter titled “Decision to step down”, personally signed by him and addressed to the Enugu State PDP Chairman, he said the decision was made in good faith and extended his congratulations to whoever emerges as the governorship candidate from the primaries today. He also assured of his continued loyalty and support to the party.

Odengene who was a frontline aspirant for the guber position is the CEO of OAS Helicopters. He hails from Amagunze in Nkanu East local government area of the state. Recently, he completed the construction of a 5.4km road in Amagunze