According to the book of Ecclesiastics 3:.1-2 “To every thing there is a season, and a time to every purpose under the heaven:2 A time to be born, and a time to die; a time to plant, and a time to pluck up that which is planted”

When Sen.T.A.Orji in 2019 announced that he will not contest for the Senatorial seat of Abia Central Senatorial Zone again at the expiration of his tenure in 2023. Many received the news with mixed feelings, some school of thought were skeptical. The thinking at the time was that, before 2023, Ochendo might reconsider his decision. But they were wrong as Ochendo has stood by his words and ready to keep to the time table of exit and will happily exit office come 29Th May 2023.

To Ochendo, political office holders don’t need to wait to die on seat when there are young vibrant men to take over the baton of leadership. The facts remains that nobody has monopoly of Knowledge and Political Power.

By voluntarily throwing in the towel, Sen.T.A.Orji has further endeared himself to the people. He is leaving office at a time when he is still sound minds. And he is the first Senator from Abia State to honourably quit the stage when the ovation is loudest. He has proven to be truly PAPA UKWU.

The major problem in Africa is of leaders who do not want to leave office, believing that he/she is the only person qualified to rule.

In Nigeria, Senators like David Mark, Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan, Hon. Nicholas Mutu, Enyi Abaribe etc have served 20years or less, in the senate and is still counting.

In Abia state, no Senator voluntarily threw in the towel, either they lost at the polls, forced out by circumstances or were given political appointment.

For instance, Sen. Uche Chukwumerije lost at the polls to Sen. Mao Ohuabunwa, while Sen. Mao Ohuabunwa in turn lost to Sen.Orji Uzor Kalu, all from Abia North Senatorial Zone.

In Abia South Senatorial Zone, Sen. Adolf Wabara stepped down for the incumbent Senator, Sen.Enyi Abaribe because of an existing zoning formula in his Abia South Senatorial District that ensured that the baton was passed to another area, Ngwa precisely (the seat is rotated between UKWA and NGWA people). He was later appointed the Pro Chancellor and chairman Board of Governing Council Abia State University Uturu and also appointed as the Acting Secretary PDP Board of Trustees.

In Abia Central Senatorial Zone, Sen. Chris Adighije lost to Sen. Nkechi Nwogu, she in turn lost to the incumbent Sen.T.A.Orji. No Senator from Abia state has ever retired or threw in the towel when the ovation is loudest except Sen.T.A.Orji OCHENDO GLOBAL.

The truth is that, Senators have unlimited tenure and can remain in chamber for as long as they are re-elected n general election.

With the laudable achievements/infrastructural development, Annual Scholarship program, Free Eye Surgery and Skills Acquisition Programs of Sen.T.A.Orji in Abia Central Senatorial Zone and beyond and his outstanding/quality representation at the red chambers, if Sen. T.A.Orji recontest for the Senatorial seat, he will be re-elected over and over again.

Senator T.A.Orji is currently the most productive Senator, Abia Central Senatorial District has ever produced since 1999 till date. He has successfully changed the narrative of the constituency.

At the red chambers, he was outstanding. He sponsored over 15 bills and moved more than 7 motions. Four of his bills have been signed into law by President Buhari. Worthy of mention is the SB 256 A bill for an Act to Provide for the Establishment of the Nigerian Center for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) etc.

Ochendo was rated the third most productive Senator in the senate since June 2016 till date. He was also rated the “Highest in Legislative Productivity” in a report card of the 9th Senate Volume one number one(June 2019-May 2020).

Others include: The Most Distinguished Senator of the year 2021 by Inter Africa Committee Worldwide. “SENATOR OF THE YEAR 2018” by Authority Newspaper. “Most Performing Senator of the Year 2017” by Vanguard Newspaper etc.

Because of the numerous infrastructural development Ochendo has put in place in his constituency, Abia Central Senatorial Zone has become a yardstick that other constituencies are using to measure the performance of their representatives.

PAPA UKWU as he is fondly called, has left his footprints in the sands of time and will be greatly missed in the red chamber.

He has boldly and firmly etched hIs name in gold in the minds of his constituents and beyond.

Sen.T.AOrji has left an indelible mark on the political history of Nigeria.

Today in Abia State, every time Ochendo’s name gets mentioned, the people start clapping, whooping and hailing so loudly that the windows of the hall or canopy shake.

What a blessing that the mere mention of a person’s name would make people smile!

BRAVO PAPA UKWU!!!

To God be the Glory

My name is Chinweuba Wachukwu