The Director General, Conference of APC Support Groups Hon. Obidike on Friday 20th May 2022 paid a condolence visit to the embassy of the United Arab Emirates in Abuja t Nation’s capital to commiserate with the Ambassador and the people of United Arab Emirates over the death of Hos Highness Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayad Al Nahyan who until his death was the president of the United Arab Emirates.

He was received by the UAE Ambassador to Nigeria, Dr. Fahaq Obaid Al Taffaq and members of the diplomatic corps. Hon. Obidike described the death of the former president as a great loss to the global community.

He equally eulogized the late president as he described him as a unifier and a leader with vision to transform his people. Obidike said Late Sheikh Kalimantan Bin Zayad is a global icon who will be remembered for his developmental leadership and transformation of the United Arab Emirates.

He prayed the Almighty to grant him eternal repose