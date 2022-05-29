Following the victory of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar at the just concluded People’s Democratic Party’s, PDP Presidential Primaries, Obidike Chukwuebuka who’s a member of the All Progressives Congress, APC Presidential steering committee and Director General of the party’s Conference of Support Groups has lambasted H.E Atiku Abubakar the winner of PDP presidential primaries held on Saturday.

He described Atiku’s victory as meaningless to the 2023 general elections on the account that the All Progressives Congress(APC) would win the presidential polls with a large margin.

Obidike , who said that Nigerians have seen the difference between the APC and PDP, maintained that “Nigerians will never give PDP another chance to return to power. They were there for 16 years and they had nothing tangible to show for those years.

“In just eight years of the APC, we have been able to resuscitate our railways, many of the highways that were in a very poor state, have been reconstructed,” he stated. He noted that there are still some challenges confronting the nation but that the challenges are surmountable as long as APC continues to govern the country.

Hon. Obidike said that the door is widely opened to all Nigerians to join forces with the APC to build the promised land. He advised that all that is needed is a great support from the citizens to enable the APC led government achieve the change mantra on the next level.