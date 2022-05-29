By Nwabueze Okonkwo

ONITSHA – Wife of the immediate past governor of Anambra State, Dr Ebelechukwu Obiano, yesterday defeated her husband’s former Chief of Staff, Primus Odili to emerge the flag bearer of All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA for Anambra North Senatorial District.

Obiano, at the APGA primary held at Chuba Ikpeazu Stadium, Onitsha, Onitsha North Local Government Area, scored 152 votes while her closest rival, Odili got 120.

Other aspirants at the election included the State's former Commissioner for Information, Mr. Tony Nnacheta (2 votes), and one Mr. Onwuteaka Sam Jnr who equally got 2 votes, out of the 276 total votes cast at the poll.

In his reaction, Hon. Edward Ibuzo. representing Onitsha North II constituency in Anambra state House of Assembly and the APGA flag bear for. Onitsha North/South Federal constituency said Mrs. Obiano would win her opponents from other parties at the 2023 national Assembly elections.