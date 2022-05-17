Nwaebili

Former Aide to governor willie obiano and Former APC Chieftain in Anambra Barr Nonso Nwaebili has commended President Buhari for Maintaining his position on his cabinet Members who Brought Presidential Forms to replace them immediately.

Nwaebili a YPP House of Representatives aspirant in Ogbaru Federal Constituency in Anambra states said the ministers that bought forms the Presidency

should not be allowed to return to the chambers.



“It might just be God speaking in disguise to allow the country to move forward under the last few laps of the President.

“They have contributed their quota to the development of this nation, it will also be good for others to contribute since a Natural vacuum has Presented itself.

“I will use this opportunity to Join Mr. President to bid them farewell and Pray that when they become president they don’t abandon Southeastern Nigeria”

“I want to thank Mr. President for the ongoing construction work at the 2nd Niger Bridge that Passes through my community Ogbaru.