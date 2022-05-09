By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Jos – A former Governor of Anambra State and Presidential aspirant on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Mr. Peter Obi has described as sad the situation where the country’s debt profile has risen to N49 trillion without anything to show for it and challenged Nigerians to rise and ensure a credible leadership is put in place in 2023.

He urged that the electorate should refuse to sacrifice the future of their children for immediate gains and ensure that Nigeria gets it right in 2023 if it wants to regain its position among the comity of nations.

Obi who was in Jos on Monday to meet with the leadership of the PDP and delegates in Plateau State, tasked them to ensure the right thing is done as the 2023 general elections in Nigeria are about the security of the nation and the future of the children.

According to him, “You won’t be delegates forever, your children will suffer it if you do not choose the right leader. If they bring money, collect it but when you go to vote, first place the picture of your children at heart, not my picture nor your picture because that is the future of your children. They will have a better and more secure future if the right person is elected the next President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“It is sad that Nigeria’s debt profile has risen to N49 trillion without anything to show for it. Nigeria cannot continue to borrow when other African countries are exporting their products to the world. Every country borrows, but when you borrow for consumption, it is wrong. Sadly, Nigeria borrows to share. They only think of sharing formula, let’s think of production formula.”

On his ambition, he added, that he was offering himself to vie for the number one job because he has the capacity and has proven beyond doubt that he can lead the country out of its current travails, giving an example of his stewardship in Anambra where he said he left no debts for his successor but handed over N75 billion to him in two accounts.

He maintained, “To owe gratuity and pension is criminal. I didn’t owe gratuity or pension and I paid salaries three months ahead when I was leaving office. We should move from a nation of consumption to a nation of production. This is necessary because you can’t have revenue when everyone is leaving in poverty, you need to improve the people’s standard of living for the revenue to grow. Again, if you solve the problem of hunger, you have solved the problem of criminality and to a large extent, insecurity.”