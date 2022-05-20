.

By Gabriel Enogholase, BENIN

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has received members of the Bayelsa State Due Process Bureau, who were in the state to understudy Edo’s e-procurement system, with the governor charging states in the country on effective management of resources to improve the lives of the citizens.

The governor, who addressed the delegates at Government House in Benin City, said e-procurement remains key for states with scarce financial resources to deliver on their mandate to ensure sustainable growth and development.

He disclosed that the state’s procurement process has moved from analog to digital system with the introduction of a new level of transparency that has continued to address all forms of manipulations and corruption in the procurement process.

He said: “In view of the scarcity of resources, it is important to appropriately manage the resources available and put them to proper and greater use for the benefit of the people. It’s only an effective and transparent e-procurement process that can make it possible to achieve this.

“E-procurement helps in managing scarce financial resources effectively and it propels development and progress. E-procurement is key, especially for states that don’t have much financial resources. Effective management of the little resources available will help the developmental efforts.”

The leader of the delegation, Aaron Nicodemus Timiye, who is the Director-General of Bayelsa State Due Process Bureau hailed Edo State for establishing a world-class procurement process that has become a template for other states.