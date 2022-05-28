Governor Godwin Obaseki

The Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki has eulogized late Dr. Mrs. Clara Akele, hailing her contributions to the development of the state’s health sector while she was alive.

The governor, who led other top government officials to pay last respects to the late retired Permanent Secretary, described late Dr. Akele as “one of the pillars of our healthcare system.”

He said, “Occasions like this, we are bound to be sad and feel a sense of loss. I think that as Christians, we should take solace given the fact that the person we are here to mourn her transition is a person who lived a good life.

“She is somebody who lived a good life that was meaningful, not just her immediate family but many members of the society. She was one of the pillars of our healthcare system.”

Obaseki added, “I know she was not particularly happy with the state of the health care system she left behind, but we thank God we are building a resilient and efficient health system in Edo, which she was very passionate about.

“We thank God for her life; and her service to humanity. We have every reason to celebrate her life and not be sad about her passage. She contributed her beat and she’s now resting in the Lord.

“We just pray that God should give all of us the strength to bear the loss and pray for her soul.”

Earlier, the first son of the deceased, Mr. Godfrey Aletor, thanked the governor for supporting the family in their time of grief.