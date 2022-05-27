Mohammed Hayatu-deen a former top banker and presidential aspirant on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, has been described as someone who has the knowledge and dedication to turn Nigeria around even despite its complexity.

This assertion was made by former President Olusegun Obasanjo when Hayatu-deen and his team paid a courtesy visit to the former leader in his Hill-top mansion in Otta, Ogun State. Obasanjo said contrary to the claim in some quarters, Nigeria is not a difficult country to manage.

He said the sky was not even the limit to which Nigeria could be taken if the right things were done. He said Hayatu-deen has shown that he could make a contribution and has also shown that he could be a team leader and someone who could reach out both internally and externally.

“I believe you know, from what you have said you have the dedication also you told me you have the innovation but let me add that Nigeria is a complex country and we need to understand the complexity of Nigeria and that complexity if we take care of it. Nigeria is not a difficult country to hold and manage but we must all be ready, to satisfy our conscience, know that whatever we do we are responsible to God and that the complexity will be addressed and if these are taken care of; the sky is the limit to which we can take Nigeria and I believe we have no choice but to get there and you have shown that you can contribute, you have shown that you can be a team leader, you have shown that you can reach out both internally and externally,” Obasanjo said.

In his remarks, Hayatu-deen said he had seen better days in the country and he was determined to take the country to those better days if allowed to serve at the highest level in the country. He said as a technocrat, he has what it takes to return the country to its glory days.

“I have seen better times in this country. I have undergone tutelage through very important statesmen in this country, like yourself and many other heads of state who think and act like you. There aren’t many technocrats who know what it takes to take this country back to its days of glory. So, with these few words Mr. president I would like to on behalf of my entire delegation thank you and say that whatever happens I am hopeful that this race I intend to run and win but I can tell you, Mr President, that unlike any other time in the history of this country on this particular occasion Nigeria is turning on crossroads and there is no way one person or one party can ever hope to cure the problems of this country. Not one party not two parties but all the segments. It is in the hand of all Nigerians.”

Vanguard News Nigeria