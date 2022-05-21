Obanikoro

The Obanikoro Campaign Organisation has stated that the former Minister of Defence, Senator Musiliu Obanikoro, is poised and enthusiastically ready to participate in the forthcoming primary election to represent Lagos West in the Senate in 2023.

In a statement signed on Monday by his Special Adviser, Sulaiman Adebiyi, he urged the good people of Lagos West to ignore lies and propaganda from unscrupulous elements that the frontline aspirant has stepped down his ambition.

Obanikoro, who has been screened and cleared to contest the primary election by the party hierarchy at the weekend, is determined to spearhead legislative actions that would better put Lagos State in a vantage position and provide robust engagements at the National Assembly and attracts dividends of democracy for the good people of Lagos West.

Adebiyi urged Obanikoro’s massive supporters across the state to keep the faith and Mobilise one another, with a special call on delegates to make a good choice by casting their votes for a candidate who has the carriage and national spread to represent the state.

The statement reads in part’: This is a call on all the supporters of Senator Musiliu Obanikoro to continue their campaign and house to house mobilisation for the realization of his senatorial ambition to represent the good people of Lagos West Senatorial district.

“Having been screened on Sunday by the party’s eminent committee, we are more determined to continue with our consultations and the house to house mobilisation knowing fully that Lagos state and the senatorial district would benefit immensely from his representation in the Senate as an experienced legislator and an administrator par excellence.

“I urge you all to ignore claims that he has stepped down. The thoughts is just a figment of the imagination of those who are jittery of his high political and grassroots reach “