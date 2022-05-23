Oak Homes, a Lagos-based housing firm, has made debut in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, in a bid to redefine the concept of luxury living in the city.

Performing a ground breaking ceremony, for ‘The Oak Villas’ project, the FCT Minister of State, Hajiya (Dr.) Ramatu Tijanni, represented by her Special Assistant on Technical Matters, Mubdiyu Mustapha, expressed joy over Oak Homes’ in-road into Abuja .

She described the development as something unique from a private mortgage developer.

She stated: “This is the beginning of better things to come in the area of housing development in Abuja from a private developer. The government doesn’t have the resources required to build the exquisite homes you develop for individuals as you are set to do.

“In this wise, the administration is willing to engage in a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) that can guarantee accelerated delivery through the provision of land and on-site infrastructure.”

She explained that the FCT is keen on partnering with the private sector to fund housing deficit and with development costs borne by private developers.

In his remark earlier, Chief Executive Officer of Oak Holdings, Mr. Olukayode Olusanya, explained that the project was designed to echo architectural magnificence in luxury buildings and finesse in real esate engineering. He said ‘The Oak Villas’ would also redefine the concept of luxury living in Abuja.

The Oak Holdings boss described the Oak Villas as a private development of expansive living areas with careful attention to details and ignition of affluence.