By Chidi Nkwopara, OWERRI

Credible feelers from the Nzeribe family of Oguta, yesterday, confirmed that the late maverick politician, Senator Francis Arthur Nzeribe, in his last will and testament, asked for “a very simple burial”.

Vanguard got this information from a very close family source yesterday, despite the embargo on press interviews, slammed on Oguta people, particularly the family.

Speaking on strict grounds of anonymity, the family source said: “We have been barred from speaking to the press on the burial of our son, Chief Francis Arthur Nzeribe.

“It will surprise you to note that our son personally chose the people that would serve on his burial committee. He also spoke to them individually, to extract promises of their preparedness to serve on the committee.

“I am aware that he asked for a simple burial. He asked that his body should not be deposited in any morgue or laid in state anywhere.”

Asked if his remains have already been laid to rest, the source said: “He died in London and his remains would be interred as soon as it is flown back home.”

When Vanguard sought to know if a condolence register had been opened in Nzeribe’s honour, the source answered in the negative, pointing out that “it is a strict compliance with the directives of our son.”

Meanwhile, the Burial Committee has announced the programme for Nzeribe’s burial.

According to the statement signed by the Chairman and Secretary, Chief George Moghalu and Chief Enyinna Onuegbu, the obsequies will begin Tuesday, May 17, 2022, with a night of tributes at the Ecumenical Centre, Abuja.

While disclosing that that there would be a valedictory session at the Senate Chambers of the National Assembly, Abuja, the next day, Moghalu and Onuegbu also said that Nzeribe’s remains would arrive Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, from London, enroute Oguta, through the Imo Airport.

Their words: “A vigil mass would hold 5-7pm at Haven of Peace, Oguta. May 20, 2022, Requiem High Mass at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Oguta. Internet follows at his home, Haven of Peace, Oguta.”

While saying that condolence visits and more traditional rites would follow the next day, the duo also announced that the outing Mass would take place Sunday, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Oguta.