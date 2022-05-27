…this is service to humanity – President-General, Igboeze Community

By Peter Okutu, Abakaliki

The National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, Ebonyi State, Thursday offered free medical treatment to indigent children and elderly men and women of Onicha Igboeze Community in Onicha Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

The exercise, which took place at Onicha Central School, Onicha L.G.A, attracted a large number of indigent persons, who were administered free medical care in form of drugs, injections, and testing, among others.

Declaring the NYSC Medical and Health CDs Group programme open, the State Coordinator of NYSC, Mrs Bamai Mercy Dawuda explained that the exercise was meant to “positively impact on the overall healthcare needs of the good people of Ebonyi State in particular and Nigeria in general” added that the Health Scheme was being powered by

Health Initiative for Rural Dwellers, HIRD of the NYSC.

“I am happy to disclose here that feedback from the communities who have benefited from the HIRD since its inaugural edition abounds in the joy of the beneficiaries, whose health has been improved and their lives made better.

“As our great Scheme continues to march forward, having just attained 49 years of existence and Ebonyi State clocking 25 years of creation, all hands must be on deck to ensure that our people, young and old enjoy quality health care delivery as a catalyst for development.

“In the light of the above, the Director-General has resolved that the Scheme will continue to remain committed, dedicated and focused in bringing smiles to the faces of the down trodden and the poor masses in our communities, who ordinarily would not afford hospital bills, through regular implementation of the HIRD programme.

“It is in the light of the above, that I wish to encourage all of you gathered here today to take full advantage of the free medical care provided by the NYSC HIRD programme.”

Appreciating the NYSC for the initiative, the President-General, Onicha Igboeze Town Union, Chief Chukwu Eze stated that he was overwhelmed by the choice of his Community for the implementation of the exercise.

“I am overwhelmed by the exercise. I don’t know how to thank NYSC for choosing my Community. NYSC wouldn’t know how much they have impacted my Community. This is service to the people. I thank the Federal Government and NYSC for this privilege.”

One of the beneficiaries, Mr. Awo Chibueze with sight problem, expressed happiness over the initiative.

“Am excited and happy. I appreciate. I want assistance to any level. My eye challenge started since 2019.” Ends

Picture: Members of Igboeze Community receiving free medical treatment in Ebonyi