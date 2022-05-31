By Fortune Eromosele

The Publicity Secretary of the Congress, Prince Alobari Dumbari made this known in a statement made available to journalists on Saturday in Abuja.

According to the statement, “Nigerian Youth Congress wishes to categorically state that there was no point in time they endorsed Yahaya Bello and as such, the news publication that was made in that regard is false and simply aimed at misleading the general public as the congress would do no such thing”.

This was following a publication done by an online news platform (not Vanguard) last week.

According to the publication, the Bauchi South Coordinator of the Nigerian Youth Congress, NYC, Mr. Haruna Bala Maiauduga led other members of the Congress in endorsing Yahaya Bello.

This, Prince Alobari Dumbari clearly stated that the said Mr. Haruna Bala Maiauduga is not a member of the Congress, and even if he was, he has no constitutional backings to act in such a capacity.

“The said Mr. Haruna Bala Maiauduga was sacked since last year, how then can he involve NYC in such an act and to be valid,” the statement said.

However, he urged Nigerian Youths to desist from such behaviours threatening that such wouldn’t be tolerated next time.

