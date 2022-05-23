By Emma Amaize

LEGAL consultant and former House of Representatives member, Hon Ned. Nwoko, and Chairman of Delta Political Vanguard, DPV, Hon Michael Diden, aka Ejele, have picked the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, senatorial tickets for Delta North and Delta South districts.

Counting of results was still ongoing at the Delta Central senatorial district venue of the primaries between the Chairman of Delta Central – 2023 governorship lobby group, Chief Ighoyota Amori and former Commissioner, Chief John Nani.

Nwoko, who harvested 240 votes beat his closest rival, Mr. Paul Oseji, who polled 66 votes, while Diden outstripped former House of Representatives member, Hon Daniel Reyenieju with his ballots.