A late goal from Bayelsa Queens forward Monday Gift ensured that the ‘Prosperity’ girls got all three points against perennial rivals and defending Champions Rivers Angels in the opening match of the 2022 NWFL Premiership Super 6.

Rivers Angels had the better possession in the early stages of the first half, but failed to take their chances and were however punished in the 33rd minute through influential midfielder Bokiri Joy.

The Bayelsa Queens Legend netted, after a group of Rivers Angels defenders allowed a loose ball to go past them inside their penalty area.

Rivers Angels left full back Rafiat Imran leveled in the 76th minute through a well placed free-kick, from about 40 yards.

The defending Champions continued to threaten upfront with Maryann Ezeanagu, Chiamaka Okwuchuku and Brume Ikhekua, but couldn’t go past Bayelsa Queens Cameroonian goalkeeper Ange Gabrielle.

At the tick of time, Loanee, Gift Monday took advantage of a counter attack to beat Rivers Angels Ghanaian Goalkeeper Adjei Charlotte to give her team a hard fought victory.

Rivers Angels will face Delta Queens tomorrow by 4pm tomorrow at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin.