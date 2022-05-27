NUT President Nasir emerges Kebbi APC Guber candidate

By Haruna Aliyu, Birnin Kebbi



At least 1,125 APC delegates in Kebbi state on Thursday elected Dr Nasir Idris known as Nasir NUT as the APC Governorship candidate at Haliru Abdu Stadium in Birnin Kebbi.



The NUT National president won in all the 21 local governments in Kebbi, he pulled 50 votes in Zuru, his opponent Dr Yahya Abdullahi the Senate leader scored zero vote, Abubakar Gari Malam also scored zero votes, in Yauri local government 50 votes cast he pulled 49 votes out of the votes Gari Malam scored 1 vote Dr yahya scored zero vote.



In Suru local local government 55 votes cast he pulled 55 votes zero votes for his two opponents, in Maiyama local government delegates cast 51 votes NUT polled 51 votes Gari Milan scored 3 votes, Senate leader scored zero votes, in Kalgo local government 50 votes cast he scored 45 votes followed by Gari who scored 5 votes while the Senate leader scored zero votes.

In Argungu local government the hometown of the Senate leader 54 votes cast Nasir took all the 54 votes leaving his two opponents with zero votes, in Birnin Kebbi local government hometown of Idris 75 votes cast idris scored 69 votes while Gari got 6 votes, in Bagudo Local government 55 votes cast idris took them all.

In Augie local government delegates cast 50 votes Idris took all the votes, same in Arewa local government where 50 votes cast he took them all, in Alieru local government delegates cast 40 votes also won by Idris leaving his opponents with zero votes, in Fakai local government 50 votes cast Dr Yahya and Gari scored zero votes Idris too the 50 votes, Danko/Wasagu delegates cast 40 votes also won by NUT, delegates cast 50 votes in Bunza local government Idris polled 45 votes , Malam scored 5 votes, same result in Dandi local government where delegates cast 55 votes Idris took all the votes.



Declaring Dr Nasir Idris as winner of the All progressives congress, the chairman electoral committee Yahuza Idris Yakubu said that Nasir Idris polled 1,55 votes to emerge the winner of the 2022 governorship primaries of APC in Kebbi state, his opponent Abubakar Gari Malam polled 35 votes, while the Senate leader Dr Yahya Abdullahi scored zero votes in all the 21 local governments in Kebbi state , Idris was declared winner before INEC Officials and candidates agents amid tight security.

Vanguard News Nigeria