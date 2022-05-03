By Esther Onyegbula

LAGOS— Commissioner of Police, Lagos Command, Mr Abiodun Alabi, yesterday, warned Chairman of the Parks Management Committee, Musiliu Akinsanya, aka MC Oluomo, and Azeez Abiola, aka Istijaba, to call their followers to order or face the wrath of the law.



Alabi, in a statement by the Command’s Spokesman, Benjamin Hundeyin, warned that anyone found fomenting trouble in the state would be apprehended and made to face the law.



Loyalists of Oluomo and Istijaba had clashed over the control of parks and garages, after the state government suspended activities of the National Union of Road Transport Workers, NURTW, across the state, due to a lingering crisis between the National and state bodies of NURTW over leadership tussle.



But the Lagos CP said the warning was imperative, following incessant clashes, fracas and malicious damage to property recently experienced in some parts of the state mostly linked to the issues surrounding the management of motor parks within the state.



The statement reads: “CP Alabi had met with the major contenders – Musiliu Akinsanya aka MC Oluomo and Azeez Abiola aka Istijaba-separately in his office, where he admonished them to prevail on their teeming followers to act within the confines of the law stated unequivocally that he is poised to ensure the security currently being enjoyed in Lagos State remains intact.

“In line with this stance, all Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers, DPOs, and tactical commanders have been directed to deal decisively with anyone found instigating or causing a breach of peace within their respective areas of responsibility.”