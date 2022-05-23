By Fortune Eromosele – Abuja

The Civil Defence Correctional Fire and Immigration Services Board, CDCFIB, has approved the promotion of 226 top management officers in the Nigerian Correctional Service, NCoS, Nigeria Immigration Service, NIS and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC.

A statement signed by the Secretary to the Board, Aisha Ahmed Rufia, in Abuja, said the promotion results were approved by the Board on Thursday 19 May, with respect to merit and other considerations such as the Federal Character Principle.

The breakdown of the promoted officers as revealed by the statement, reads: “From the NCoS, 23 Officers to the rank of Assistant Controller General of Corrections (ACG), 43 Officers to the rank of Controller of Corrections (CC).

“ In NIS, 4 Officers to the rank of Deputy Comptroller General of Immigration (DCGI), 24 Officers to the rank of Assistant Comptroller General of Immigration (ACGI), 70 Officers to the rank of Comptroller of Immigration (CIS).

“NSCDC, 5 Officers to the rank of Deputy Commandant General of Corps (DCG), 22 Officers to the rank of Assistant Commandant General of Corps (ACG), 35 Officers to the rank of Commandant of Corps (CC).”

The newly promoted officers were urged to continue to contribute their quota towards achieving their respective mandates and ensuring internal security.

