THE Director General (DG), Nigerian Nuclear Regulatory Authority (NNRA), Dr. Yau Idris, has been elected Chairperson of the Bureau of the African Commission on Nuclear Energy (AFCONE) at the fifth Conference of State Parties (CSP) to the African Nuclear Weapons Free Zone, otherwise known as the Treaty of Pelindaba.

AFCONE is governed by the Bureau Chairman, three vice-chairs and the executive secretary.

It has its Secretariat in Pretoria, South Africa.

The election took place at the African Union (AU) Headquarters in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

Idris will chair the AFCONE CSP for two years (2022-2024).

The Treaty of Pelindaba signed in 1996 and came into effect in 2009 has 41 African countries as state parties with the African Union (AU) as the depository of the Treaty.

The Pelinda Treaty mandates AFCONE to collate states parties’ yearly reports, review the application of peaceful nuclear activities and safeguards by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), bring into effect the complaints procedure, encourage regional and sub-regional cooperation, as well as promote international cooperation with extra-zonal States for the peaceful application of nuclear science and technology.