The League Management Company (LMC) and Bitnob Technologies Inc, a leading financial technology company has reached an understanding for the sponsorship of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL).

Shehu Dikko, Chairman of the LMC said the two parties will meet on Tuesday, May, 17 2022 in Lagos to officially unveil the partnership and make public important details of the relationship.

He said negotiation for the partnership was painstaking to ensure that Bitnob and the NPFL will have a mutually beneficial alliance to project the Fintech brand through the domestic league, as well as enhance and support the strategic growth of the NPFL.

Bitnob, a company that provides payments solutions and other financial services for individuals and businesses will be partnering the league as an Elite Sponsor in the Financial Technology category.