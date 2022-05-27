National Population Commission (NPC) has commenced

training for Desk Officers on E-recruitment process and methodology for credible and acceptable census.

Declaring the training open in Abuja on Friday, the Executive Chairman of the commission, Alhaji Nasir Kwarra, said it was to teach participants the concept and procedures for e-recruitment.

Kwarra said the objective of the exercise was to train officers with requisite competence and skills to

review the recruitment process for successful execution of 2023 census.

He added that “the training is also to equip desk officers with necessary skills to ensure

standards are followed in the recruitment of functionaries for the pilot census and the main census.”

He affirmed the commitment of the commission to provide competent personnel to conduct reliable census.

He said “for us in the commission, the qualities of staff that will perform the census are very important. Therefore,

having a good knowledge of the content of the census document is crucial.

“The technique and the organisation of the census process is key to the success of the 2023 Population and Housing Census.”

He said that the preparation and conduct of census required huge human resources and logistics planning.

The chairman, who said that the 2023 census would be the first fully digital count to be conducted in the country,

called for mobilisation of resources for successful census.

According to him, the training is for officers that will superintend over the census recruitment process.

Dr Ipalibo Harry, the Chairman, Census Committee, expressed optimism in the conduct of 2023 census.

Harry said that the E-recruitment training was a demonstration of the commission’s readiness for a credible and reliable census come 2023.

Dr Inuwa Jalingo, the Census Manager, described the E-recruitment as one of the many steps of census preparation.

Jalingo commended the commission for leveraging on digital technology to conduct census just like Ghana and South Africa.

Dr Collins Opiyo, the Chief Technical Adviser to National Population Commission and UNFPA official, stressed the commitment

of the UN system to supporting Nigeria to conduct credible census.

Opiyo said that they would continue to work in collaboration with the National Population Commission to ensure the census was

conducted in accordance with global best practices