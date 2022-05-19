By Jimitota Onoyume

Leader of Arewa Consultative Forum, ACF, in the South, Alhaji Musa Saidu has said northerners in the South will not support the presidential bid of the former Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi , saying the presidential aspirant of the All Progressives Congress, APC, was religiously insensitive.

Saidu alleged that while as governor in Rivers state, Amaechi ‘s government took over the cementary for northerners in Port Harcourt , adding that every effort he made for reversal of the action were futile.

Continuing, he said the alleged action of the government was a clear indication of a governor who was religiously insensitive in a setting as Nigeria .

He said most of the northerners singing praises of the presidential aspirants were allegedly around him for what they can get.

He recalled that unlike Delta , Enugu states , where northerners were appointed Special Advisers to the state governors he alleged that Amaechi never considered any northerner for appointment as Special Adviser or Commissioner , adding that governor Nyesom Wike who is also aspiring to be president on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, had not appointed a northerner in the state as Commissioner or Special Adviser since he came on board as governor. ” We will also not support governor Wike for president”.

He said the north will also not support governor Wike even though it appeared Wike was firmly in control of the PDP.

Saidu said he was shocked to hear governor Nasir Elrufai of Kaduna state say Amaechi funded the Congress for Progressive Change, CPC while he was in the PDP, an act he said was anti party in every sense.

“We northerners in the south are not supporting Amaechi . We are not happy with northerners supporting Amaechi. Any northerner praising Amaechi is on his own . Any northerner supporting him is lying. “

” Elrufai said Amaechi funded Congress for Progressivd Change, CPC, money when he was a PDP governor. It shows that Amaechi has been a double agent in his former party. You can see that PDP was right over its attitude to him .”.

“We supported Amaechi in his second term. It was Tonye Prince will that led northerners to Amaechi to support his second term .”

“His government took over our cemetery. All our Port Harcourt grand fathers were buried there. “.

“When Dr Goodluck Jonathan contested for president I supported him. I gathered northerners in Asaba. All because of the promise northern leaders made to late Chief Harold Dappa Biriye to support a South south president when the opportunity comes.”

“Let me also commend peace builders like a former Minister of Aviation , Ambassador Kema Chikwe . I recall that she reached out to northerners that were attacked in Owerri when she was in government . People like that should be celebreted. They are examples of the peaceful country we desire”