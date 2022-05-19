By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Northern Youth Council of Nigeria, NYCN, has passed a vote of confidence on its National President, Comrade Isah Abubakar, following his purported suspension by a splinter faction led by Mock Kure, the group Director General, Media and Publicity.

The group in a press statement on Thursday, signed by its Secretary General, Comrade Michael Shekarau, faulted the action of the splinter group and maintained that its action was politically sponsored and cannot be tolerated by the organisation..

The statement read in part, “We have accessed the situation that led to the purported suspension, which we suspect to be politically sponsored.

“It is our considered view that there is nothing the President did that amounted to betrayal of trust rather than a stand for social justice and speaking truth to power.

“As a matter of fact, he followed all the group’s internal decision making mechanisms before going to the press.

“While alluding to the suspected political masterminds of the suspension notice, the group said, “It is left for the affected government agencies to either act or do otherwise with the information at their disposal in respect of the concerned Niger State gubernatorial aspirant, Alhaji Liman Isah Kantigi.”

The statement added, “To this end, the general is hereby notified that Comrade Isah Abubakar was never suspended from the activities of the group and remains our National President.

“The suspension only exists in the figment of the imagination of those who masterminded its publicity.”