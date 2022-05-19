.

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The Northern Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), has affirmed that Comrade Isah Abubaka is its National President and dismissed the insinuation that he was suspended.

The NYCN said that it passed a vote of confidence on Comrade Isah Abubakar, following his purported suspension by a splinter faction in Kaduna.

According to a statement from the Secretary General of the NYCN, Comrade Michael Musa Shekarau, ” the general public is hereby notified that Comrade Isah Abubakar was never suspended from the activities of the group and remains our National President.”

“The suspension only exists in the figment of the imagination of those who masterminded its publicity.”

According to the statement issued in.Kaduna,”the Northern Youth Council of Nigeria has passed a vote of confidence on its President, Comrade Isah Abubakar, following his purported suspension by a splinter faction led Mock Kure, the group Director General, Media and Publicity.”

“NYCN has accessed the situation that led to the purported suspension which is suspected to be politically sponsored, and onsidered that there is nothing the President did that amounted to betrayal of trust rather a stand for social justice and speaking truth to power.”

“As a matter of fact, he (President) followed all the group internal decision making mechanism before heading to the press and it is left for the affected government agencies to either act or do otherwise with the information at their disposal in respect of the concerned Gubernatorial Aspirant,.”

“We have accessed the situation that led to the purported suspension which is suspected to be politically sponsoredd,” they stated.

