.

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

A month after the Federal Executive Council approved the establishment of 12 private universities in the Country, one of the approved in Sokoto,, North-West University has been presented with a licence for the commencement of academic activities.

Bashar Abubakar, S.A New Media to Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko,said in a statement that while presenting the licence to the proprietor and Chairman Northern Senators’ Forum, Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko, the Minister of Education Mallam Adamu Adamu, said the establishment of such private Universities came at the right time when the nation is in dire need of more educational Institutions.

He said the University was approved last April by FEC which showed the commitment of the Federal government towards providing sound and quality Education in Nigeria.

Earlier, while recieving the Licence certificate, the proprietor of the North West University Sokoto, Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko expressed rediness to continue with his efforts in bringing succour to the less privileged people in the society.

He thanked the Federal Government, National Universities Commission, and all the stakeholders that contributed in ensuring the actualization of the University.

The presentation ceremony which attracted important personalities such as; University Proprietors, Members of the Academic Community, was held at the Idris Abdulkadir Conference Hall of NUC Abuja.

Senator Wamakko was accompanied to the occasion by Former Nigerian Ambassador to the Republic of Tanzania, Amb. Sahabi Isah Gada, Member Representing Wurno/Rabah Federal Constituency Hon. Ibrahim Almustapha Aliyu, the Secretary planning and implementation Committee of the University and one time Commissioner of Information sokoto state,Barrister Bello Muhammad Goronyo, and a Former Commissioner of Fisheries and Animal Health Alh. Muhammadu Tukur Alkali as well as Nasiru Wasagu among others.