By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Middle Belt Movement for Justice and Peace, MBMJP has advised the two dominant political parties, the All Progressives Congress, APC, and the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, against retaining the presidency in the north in 2023 warning that such could spell doom for the country.

The group warned that the fallout of that move might be too much for those plotting it to handle because the country would be plunge further into an unimaginable political crisis.

The Convener MBMJP, Comrade Joe Bukka in a statement Tuesday in Makurdi appealed to the political class to desist from deliberate acts that could further endanger the unity of the country.

He said it was unimaginable that politicians were pondering with the idea of retaining the presidency of the country in the north at the end of the tenure of President Muhammadu Buhari who is a northerner, warning that those behind the plot might not be able to stand the consequences of their “ill-conceived political adventure.”

ALSO READ:

He noted that “those behind the plot to retain the presidency in the north at the end of the present administration do not mean well for Nigeria. They are taking Nigerians, particularly the people of southern Nigeria, for granted.

“We are appealing to those behind this ill-conceived political adventure to please retrace before it is too late. We are yet to get out of the economic crisis that has left most Nigerians in a state of despair and any attempt to push the country into an avoidable political crisis could spell doom for the country.

“Today we are faced with separatist agitations in the east and west and it behoves our political leaders to do everything to assuage these agitations and not further plunge the country into an unwanted political crisis by wanting to retain the presidency of the country in the north.

“The rotation of the presidency of this country is on the basis of the north and south. This has helped us as a country maintain some sanity at that level. And anything done to deviate from that principle will portend danger to our unity because Nigerians are enlightened people.

“Since it will also convey a message of dominance by one section, it will fuel the regional agitations the more and the implication is better imagined. So we advise that the political parties cede it to the south and the presidency micro-zoned to the south east in the interest of peace, equity, fairness and natural justice.”