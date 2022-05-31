.

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

The North East Chairman and Commander of Hunters/ Vigilantes (Sarkin Baka) based in Hawul Local Government Area of Borno state, Alhaji Mohammed Shawulu Yohanna in company of his team on Monday killed a Boko Haram Commander and his Deputy (names withheld) during a clash in Shaffa Taku village of Damboa local government area of Borno State.

The leader of the hunters have also recovered an AK47 rifle and a motorcycle used by the terrorists, while several other terrorists escaped with gunshot wounds.

Shaffa Taku is located in the heart of Sambisa forest which is a hideouts of Boko Haram sect who have been terrorizing the communities of Mandaragirau in Biu, Sabon Gari in Damboa and other villages in Askira-Uba council areas in the last two weeks, with forceful collection of tax, looting of foodstuff and livestock in the affected nearby communities.

Recently, the same leader of the hunters with his team arrested some Boko Haram food suppliers with recovery of N6.050 million in their possession at one of the villages of Hawul council area, before he handed them over to the authorities of the 231 Battalion, Biu for further action.

The North East Chairman of Hunters, Alhaji Yohanna in telephone interview with Journalists in Maiduguri on Tuesday confirmed the incident.

“Yes, we acted on an intelligence information that were given volunteered people who hinted me about the movement of the insurgents who have been terrorizing their communities in the last two weeks.

“Upon recieving the information, i mobilized my team and stormed the spot in the evening at Shaffa Taku, which is a deserted community in Damboa. Luckily, we sighted the terrorists numbering more than 20 riding on motorcycles. We engaged them in a gun battle, and we were able to kill the Commander and his Deputy, while several.others fled with gunshot wounds.

“We also recovered one motorcycle and one AK47 rifle from the terrorists, presently, I have informed the authorities of the 231 Battalion in Biu, and we are going to meet today (Tuesday) for onward handing over to the recovered AK47 rifle and the motorcycle”. Yohanna stated