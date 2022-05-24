Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh reveals why she was arrested in Dubai

Tonto Dikeh

By David Royal

Controversial Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh has finally revealed why she was arrested in Dubai sometime in 2019 which went viral on social media.

Tonto made the revelation in her renewed fight with Bobrisky after the crossdresser claimed that the actress was arrested in Dubai for smoking weed.

However, Tonto took to her Instagram story, reiterating that she was not arrested for smoking weed in Dubai.

According to her, she was arrested for illegal filming and abusing a security officer in Dubai.

Taking a swipe at Bobrisky, Tonto wrote; “Education is very important in life; if Bobrisky had known that weed smoking in Dubai is liable to 4/6 years in jail, if you like be the President’s daughter.

“As a matter of fact, the ruler of Dubai has his own daughter in jail for a lesser crime going years now!

“My altercation with the authorities in Dubai was recorded and posted on every blog in the country, lucky enough Dubai has public records accessible to the public on my case, which was illegal filming and abusive words to a security officer. Bobrisky get a life.”

