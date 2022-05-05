By Adesina Wahab

The National Association of Nigerian Students, NANS, on Thursday insisted that without the resolution of the face-off between the Federal Government and staff unions in the university system that would lead to the reopening of the universities, it would not allow political parties to hold their presidential primaries in Abuja.



The National President, Sunday Asefon, stated this in a chat with Vanguard.

He noted that it would be absurd for the nation’s youths to continue to be idle at home, while political leaders pretend as if nothing is wrong and are engrossed in who fly their banners in the coming general elections.



“We are still on our demands that the government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU and other staff unions resolve their differences and reopen our universities that have been shut down for about three months.



“We are also saying that we won’t allow any political party to hold their presidential primary in Abuja unless Nigerian students are back to their various campuses. They cannot continue to idle away and waste precious time because some people have refused to do the needful,” he said.

On whether the government has reached out to them since their demands were issued, Asefon answered in the negative.



He added that he would not know if the government is aware of their threat.

Recall that the student body issued the demands following the lingering face-off between the government and university workers over some issues that has led to the closure of the universities since February 14 this year.



Also, the two leading political parties, namely the All Progressives Congress, APC, and the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, have fixed their presidential primaries for the end of this month and early next month in Abuja.

