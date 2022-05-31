.

Dayo Johnson Akure

The Paramount traditional ruler, Deji of Akureland, in Ondo state, Oba Aladetoyinbo Aladelusi has denied that there existed a Court verdict confirming the Iralepo of lsinkan, Olugbemiga Ojo as a recognized monarch.

Oba Aladelusi declared that ” the Iralepo of Isikan remains a Quarter Chief in Akure just like the Osolo of Isolo and not a recognized Oba as no court ever made any pronouncement to the contrary.

This was contained in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Michael Adeyeye in Akure entitled” Ondo Court Confirms lralepo As Monarch, Dismissed Deji Of Akure’s Suit -: The True Position of Things.

The statement said that “For the avoidance of doubt, High Chief Gbenga Henry Adeyeye is the recognized Iralepo of Isikan and have continued to perform his role as the Head of Isikan Quarter and a member of the Deji in-Council

“We wish to state emphatically that the matter before the lower court was an originating summon arising from the judgment of the Appeal Court whose judgment in the suit CA/B/129/2005 dated 6th March, 2012 had settled the issue of the status of Iralepo.

Oba Aladelusi condemned ” the tissues of lies being propagated in some quarters on the status of the Iralepo of Isikan with respect to the judgment of His Lordship, Hon. Justice A.O Odusola with suit No: AK/111M/2021 which was delivered on Thursday 17th March, 2022.

” It is of interest to state that the Isikan’s five points of preliminary objections to the case were dismissed in its entirety by the lower court.

” For clarity sake, the Judgment of the High Court was delivered on 16th December, 2004 while the instrument of office was presented on 12th May, 2005.

“It is on record that the Ondo State Government only complied by the lower court judgment as a law abiding government.

” It is therefore out of place to erroneously change the narratives and confuse the public on what actually transpired and led to the issuance of the instrument of office.

“This was confirmed on page 23 of the judgment delivered by the trial Judge, Justice O.A Odusola where he affirmed that “there is also evidence before the court that consequent upon the judgment of the High Court, the Ondo State Government on 11/5/2005 declared the Iralepo of Isikan Chieftaincy title in the Akure South Local Government of Ondo State as a recognized Chieftaincy”.

“Interestingly, the trial Judge affirmed the fact that an appeal was filed and the reliefs earlier granted by the lower court which led to the issuance of the instrument of office were totally dismissed.

“On page 23, the court held that “further, from facts averred, the court was informed that the 1st claimant (Deji of Akure) being dissatisfied, appealed against the judgment of the High Court.

“The outcome of the suit was that the court of Appeal dismissed the reliefs granted by the High Court and nullified the appointments as Oba”.

” In their responses at the Appeal Court, the Deji and the Akure community raised several issues for determination and most important among this was the 2nd issue for determination which state that;

“Whether the declaration of the trial court that 1st and 2nd respondents (Osolo and Iralepo) are traditional paramount Chiefs under part 1 of the Ondo State Chiefs law 1984 within Akure town known to have a long reigning paramount Oba is a proper exercise of judicial discretion”.

“The Appeal court in its findings on page 37 of the Judgment held that “There is no doubt that the learned trial judge very wrongly exercised his discretion in granting declaratory reliefs”.

” It went further to state that “….recognition of the respondents (Osolo and Iralepo) under the Part 1 of the Chiefs Law must be as a result of discussion, negotiation and agreement between the Deji and the respondents based on mutual understanding of the limits of the power of the respondents (Osolo and Iralepo).

“The Court then affirmed in its leading judgment that “…..the second issue for determination is resolved in favour of the appellants (The Deji and Akure Council of Chiefs).

“This appeal succeeds and it is hereby allowed. The Judgment of the High Court of Akure Ondo State in the consolidated suits AK/371/96 and AK/372/96, delivered on the 16th Day of December, 2004 is set aside. The Claims in the said consolidated suits are accordingly dismissed….”

“The above judgment was unanimously upheld by the trio of Justice Montonmori Olatokunbo Kekere-Ekun and Justice Moore A.A Adumein.

“Without being immodest, His Lordship, Justice A.O Odusola only held that he could not determine whether the issue of the instrument of office was an issue raised at the Appeal Court.

“However, his view never changed the narratives and the fact that the Appeal Court had struck out the judgment of the High Court, thereby reversing the Obaship status of Iralepo.

“There was never a declaratory statement from His Lordship confirming the Iralepo as a recognized Chief.

” Interestingly, His Lordship, Justice Ademola Enikuomehin in his judgment of a similar case instituted by a claimant of the Osolo stool delivered on 27th April, 2022 in a suit No AK/28/2021 agreed with the submission of the counsel to the Deji, Barr. Olusola Oke in confirming the power of the Deji as the consenting and prescribed authority over the appointment of the Osolo of Isolo in Akure.

“The court held that the Osolo Chieftaincy remains a quarter Chief in Akure Kingdom and not an autonomous community with a separate Traditional Ruler and this is also applicable to the Iralepo of Isikan.

The court on page 29 of its judgment states inter alia “the decision of the Court of Appeal in Appeal No CA/B/129/2017 OBA OLUWADARE ADEPOJU ADESINA & ANOR V JOSEPH OLU OJO & ORS also reported as (2012) 10 NWLR (Pt. 1309) 552 has define the status of the Osolo and Iralepo Chieftaincy…”

“His Lordship, Hon. Justice Ademola Enikuomehin further held that the judgment of the appeal court on the status of the Osolo of Isolo and Iralepo of Isikan were clear enough.

“The court in its judgment declared that “A general understanding of the judgment (Appeal Court) shows it unequivocally reverse the declaration of the High Court that granted the Osolo Chieftaincy, the status of an Oba.

“The immediate consequence of the judgment is that it supersedes Exhibit A (CTC of the instrument of Appointment of Oba Olukayode Oluwatuyi as the Osolo of Isolo dated 12th of May, 2005 signed by Dr. Olusegun Agagu, Governor of Ondo State).”

“The striking out of the interlocutory appeal before the lower court by Justice O.A Odusola is a normal court procedure, a mere academic exercise and not something special since the case is now properly before the Appeal Court with the whole records already before it.

Oba Aladelusi said “For the avoidance of doubt, the judgment of the Appeal Court subsist as this had not been set aside by any Higher Court but rather upheld by the Supreme Court in its judgment with the suit No. SC.267/2012 delivered on 28th June, 2019.