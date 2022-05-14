.

By Steve Oko

The family of the Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafran, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, has expressed shock over the fingering of the former Governor of Abia State, Senator Theodore Orji representing Abia Central; his son and Speaker of the Abia House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Chinedum Orji; the Deputy Governor, Sir Ude Oko Chukwu; and former Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Chief Charles Ogbonnaya, as sponsors of insecurity in the state.

The family said nobody should be indicted for any crime “until thorough investigation and verifiable evidence are established.”

IPOB’s Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, had in a statement, accused the above individuals of masterminding insecurity in the state, warning them to desist or be dealt with.

Kanu’s family who spoke through Kalunta Kanu, expressed surprise over the veracity of the intelligence that led to the conclusion.

The family said that their son currently in security custody would not appreciate the involvement of IPOB with matters outside the group’s core mandate which is the restoration of Biafra.

They asked politicians to settle their issues and leave IPOB alone.