By Emmanuel Iheaka, Owerri

Opposition spokesman, Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere, has described the denial of bail for leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, as lost opportunity to restore peace in the South Eastern Part of the country.

A federal high court in Abuja, presided over by Justice Binta Nyako, Wednesday, denied Kanu bail.

Speaking to newsmen in Owerri, Imo State, Ugochinyere, said the position of the court was a sad development.

He submitted that Buhari failed to address the issues which started as agitation against injustice before it degenerated into what it is today.

Ugochinyere maintained that the president should have been more interested in restoring peace than the path he is toeing.

He insisted that Buhari if interested in the overall interest of peace, should have exercised his constitutionally granted power of withdrawing the charges and resorting to political solution as many have advised him.

“It’s a sad development that Nnamdi Kanu was denied bail. We just lost another opportunity to kickstart a political process towards resolving the issue.

“We all saw what happened in Umuahia, he ran for his dear life. And a federal high court in Umuahia ruled that the people wanted to kill him”.

“When there was issue of militancy in Niger Delta, there were negotiations; when the issue of herdsmen came up, the president even wanted to give them lands; look at the energy with which he pursued ‘Ruga’, even when they were destroying people’s farms

“Look at the issue of Boko Haram, they even said they retrained some of them and even reintegrated them into the military.

“And somebody is telling you he has not been treated well and you don’t want to address the issue.

“So, before we blame anybody, we should first blame President Muhammadu Buhari for failing to address the issues.

“I’m calling on Justice Binta Nyako to consider public interest and do justice to the matter”, he stated.