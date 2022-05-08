Chimaroke Nnamani

By Henry Umoru, Abuja

CHAIRMAN, Senate Committee on Cooperation and Integration in Africa/ NEPAD, Senator Chimaroke Nnamani, Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Enugu East has called on Federal Government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities ASUU to as a matter of urgency resolve the lingering impasse between them in the interest of the Education sector.

The former Enugu State Governor who decried the continued impasse between the Federal government and ASUU, pleaded for the immediate resolution of the disagreements in order to end the strike to save education sector from further deterioration.

Speaking weekend in Abuja at the 47th anniversary reunion of the 1975 set of Anglican Girls Grammar School (AGGS), Awkunanaw, Enugu, Nnamani reiterated his resolve to continue to push for legislation on gender parity and dismantling of all forms of discrimination against women.

The Senator said, “ I’m a passionate and unrepentant advocate for the education of the girl child . I will do anything legitimate for the emancipation and empowerment of the female folks.”

Senator Nnamani who noted that he was convinced that an educated woman is not only liberated but an asset to the nation and will facilitate our desire for the socio economic and political development of the nation, commended the old girls association for the initiative to rebuild their Alma mater saying “ the motive is also complementing my efforts to bring more development to the door steps of my constituents in Enugu East.”

He said: “ This is a noble idea that is worthy of emulation . This will help to halt the decay and dilapidation of infrastructures in our public institutions”.

In her welcome address, the class President, Dame Ihuoma Onyearugha who disclosed that the association is prepared to rebuild their alma mater in order to give the younger generation a decent school environment for learning, said, “We are proud of AGGS we left in 1975, but that cannot be said of the current state of the school. We want our school brand back; in infrastructure and in quality of girl child education it provides, this was the vision of the Anglican women who built the school in the sixties”.

In his remark, the chairman of the event, AVM Osita Obierika (RTD) bemoaned the decay of infrastructure in the education sector and urged governments at all levels to give issues affecting Education a priority attention because no development can be guaranteed without functional education.