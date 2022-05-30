Influence has been seen as popularity in recent time, but one truth is that someone can be popular yet not influential. South east campus awards is the yearly event put on by Newsland integrated media services (NIMS) organised by their CEO Emmanuel Anabueze.

The event has gained ground and general acceptance by the south-east students of Nigeria campuses to award to students who are doing excellent in their respective Fields and areas of discipline; students from various campuses who are pulling forces in all spheres in their domain usually compete for categories in the south east awards.

Nlemchukwu Godswill Onyedikachi who is a student from the department of parasitology and entomology Nnamdi azikiwe university, A mayor in his department, very popular amongst his mates and the university at large, contested like everyone in the category of most influential student in South East Campus Awards amongst other contestants and nominees in his category in 2020 . He was able to win the the award and emerged as the most influential student in South East Campuses in 2020.

Nlemchukwu has the cricket ground with large influence, commanding respect and support for his tremendous achievement in a department, his faculty and the entire Nnamdi azikiwe university his institution.

He his the CEO of kachiplug exchange which is a very popular brand in campus when it comes to cryptocurrency and digital asset. He is arguably the best when it comes to his field of endeavour, he is a prolific CEO, graphics designer and crypto trader and many other things.

He has appeared on many round table discussions on entrepreneurship and student leadership growth, geared towards the uplightment of students within his reach of influence