The best kind of motivation is self-motivation, having something you have to do, having something you get to do and how to do it effectively and then the best strategy to approach it.

It’s known you that sometimes some persons can be a big motivation to people and a group of people, the winner of national Association of parasitology and entomology student association pageantry 2021 (MISS NAPES 2021) has highlighted Nlemchukwu Godswill Onyedikachi as a motivation to young Nigerians not just the students of NAPES.

The Miss NAPES 2021 recognises the numerous contribution and achievements of Nlemchukwu to the department, school and the society at large and has indeed find him worthy of being a role model to young Nigerians.

Nlemchukwu who is a young graduate from the department of parasitology and entomology, the CEO and founder of kachiplug exchange. A digital and cryptocurrency brand as in so many ways contributed to the growth of national Association of histology and entomology (NAPES).

The young CEO has said his growth are numerous achievements is through dedication and hard work adding that skill is important however it requires good strategy to succeed in anything one finds himself or herself doing; noting expressly that success requires 20% skills and 80% strategy.

Nlemchukwu Godswill Onyedikachi has advised the young Nigerian to keep putting in the hard work and strategy that success is open to everyone through dedication and hard work