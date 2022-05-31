Scholarship donors are generous and caring people who unselfishly give to support the educational endeavours of students, they are indeed humanitarians that seek to reduce the financial burden of students. They typically you can ask nothing in return.

Nlemchukwu Godswill Onyedikachi who is the CEO of kachiplug exchange; one of the top cryptocurrency brand in Awka, Anambra State Nigeria. A fresh graduate from the department of parasitology and entomology Nnamdi azikiwe university has demonstrated yet another acts of humanitarian service.

Recalling his award as a young humanitarian Nlemchukwu once again demonstrated an act of service to students in his Alma mater, Nnamdi azikiwe university.

The CEO of kachiplug exchange has yet again shown his generosity to 10 students of Nnamdi azikiwe university by awarding them a one-year scholarship under a scholarship scheme. According to Nlemchukwu, “we live to help humanity, and this is my little way of giving back to my society”

The scholarship award which came as a big relief to the students and their sponsors was so much appreciated by the awardee; expressing and demonstrating impact of the scholarship to them while thanking the Nlemchukwu Godswill Onyedikachi scholarship scheme for such acts of generosity and kind gesture. The award is expressed gratitude adding that “it’s an honour to be chosen for Nlemchukwu Godswill Onyedikachi scholarship scheme.

The 10- awardee yet again thanked the scholarship body and entire kachiplug exchange brand while expressing how the scholarship came as a big relief to them and a competitive advantage towards being better in their academics and pursuit for education in Nnamdi azikiwe university