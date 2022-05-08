Eddie Nketiah scored both goals as Arsenal beat 10-man Leeds United 2-1 to strengthen their hopes of finishing in the top four, while also placing their opponents in the bottom three.

Nketiah charged down Illan Meslier to open the scoring on five minutes before he converted a Gabriel Martinelli cutback five minutes later.

A challenge on Martinelli led to Luke Ayling being dismissed on 27 minutes but Diego Llorente finished a flicked-on corner at the back post to give Leeds hope with 24 minutes to play.

Arsenal held on, however, and a fourth straight victory means they stay in fourth on 66 points, four ahead of fifth-placed Tottenham Hotspur whom they meet on Thursday night.

Leeds drop to 18th, level on points with Burnley in 17th, and one behind 16th-placed Everton.

SOURCE: Premier League