NIM condoles with late Akomolafe family

Late Pa Akomolafe

The Nigerian Institute of Management (Chartered) has condoled with the Akomolafe family of Ido-Ekiti over the passing of their patriarch, Omooba (Dr.) Adepoju Akomolafe.

In a letter signed by the President and Chairman of Council, Major-General Abdullahi Muraina (rtd), and addressed to Otunba Oluwatoyin Akomolafe, NIM extolled the virtues of Pa Akomolafe who died at the age of 104.

“During his lifetime, Omo Oba Akomolafe, a distinguished Fellow of our great Institute, a community leader, philanthropist, mentor and role model, was very passionate about the Institute and gave his best to its cause.

“He will be sorely missed.

“Take solace in the fact that he lived a fulfilled life having used the better part of his sojourn here to be of service to God and mankind.

“He truly put service above self and pursued all his obligations to the institute and Nigeria with honesty integrity, accountability, transparency, equity, efficiency and effectiveness which are the core values of the Institute.

“Be assured that our thoughts and prayers are with you at these difficult times as we share in your loss and grief.

“May the Almighty God comfort the entire family and other loved ones he left behind and grant his soul eternal rest.”

