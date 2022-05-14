The Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards is here again, and Amstel Malta as the headline sponsor of this year’s edition, is set to put the spotlight on a male and female young Nigerian, getting them to experience the glitz and glam of the event.

The AMVCAs commenced on the 7th of May, and ends today the 14th of May. In between the line-up of activities and events, the Amstel Malta fan reporters will be granted the experience of interviewing celebrities on the red carpet, the Amstel Malta couch sessions as well as other segments of the event. Events the fan reporters will attend include: Opening Night, Fashion Show, Cultural Day & Food Festival and AMVCA Gala.

If there’s one thing you can’t take away from the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Award (AMVCA), it’s the glitz and glamour that come with the continental showpiece. Right from inception seven years ago, the film award has continued to set the pace in terms of class and caliber of guests that grace event. Though usually hosted in Nigeria, AMVCAs has become a pan-African platform for the celebration of the continent’s rich film culture.

This year, it was an emotionally charged night full of entertainment, glamour and red carpet extravaganza as Africa’s biggest film and television stars gathered at the Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos for the 8th edition of the award ceremony.

However, ahead of tonight’s show, organizers on Thursday unveiled top media personalities and fashion icons, Toke Makinwa, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, Uti Nwachukwu and Sika Osei as red carpet hosts for the night. Also, IK Osakioduwa is returning for the eighth time as host of the show alongside South Africa’ Bonang Matheba. One shouldn’t expect anything less than the best tonight.

This year’s show will witness the attendance of Hollywood stars. Led by Tasha Smith, an actress, director and producer known for her role in the acclaimed film ‘Why Did I Get Married?’ and its sequel, ‘Why Did I Get Married, Too?’ The Hollywood stars who are already in the country as announced by the organizers ahead of tonight’s show will spice up the night with their swag as they network with their African counterparts.

Tasha is said to be joined by the likes of Bayo Akinfemi, a cast member of the popular television series, ‘Bob Hearts Abishola’ as well as Brandon Micheal Hall of the ‘God, Friended Me’ series fame.

However, besides the glamour and razzmatazz that is expected to rule the night, the air is already thick with expectations, as keen fans of the glamorous show that rewards deserving African filmmakers and stars, are apprehensive on who wins what at this year’s edition.

As it were, pundits are hopeful that the 2021 historic movie, ‘Amina’ produced by Okechukwu Ogunjiofor will carry the day. But the battle is expected to be between ‘Amina’ and Funke Akindele’s “Omo Ghetto,

‘Ámina’, which tells the story of the legendary Queen Amina of Zazzau whose daring courage and conviction set loose a series of upheavals that altered the fate of her people bagged 13 nominations including the Best Overall Movie and Best Director to beat

Ramsey Nouah’s directed “Rattlesnake: The Ahanna Story” which got nine nominations in all.

Also, actress Funke Akindele’s Omo Ghetto, which got nine nominations may spring a surprise. Just as “Nneka The Pretty Serpent”, a 2020 remake of the 1994 horror mystery film of the same name directed by Tosin Igho alongside Idia Aisien’ which bagged six nominations stands a chance of winning more than two awards tonight.

All eyes will be on the Best Actor and Best Actress award categories. Actor Timini Egbuson who was nominated for Best Actor following his role in ‘Introducing The Kujus and Ponzi’ is tipped to win the coveted award. But he has the like Stan Nze(Rattlesnake), Uzee Usman(Voiceless), Gabriel Afolayan(For Maria Ebun Pataki),Efa Iwara(This Lady Called Life), Femi Jacobs( Introducing The Kujus) and Eyinna Nwigwe to beat in order to clinch the ward. Just as the battle for the Best Actress award will likely be between Osas Ighodaro (Rattlesnake: The Ahanna Story) and Bisola Aiyeola(This Lady Called Life 2). But other contenders including Meg Otanwa(For Maria Ebun Pataki),

Nancy Isime(Superstar) and Kehinde Bankole(Dear Affy) are not pushovers, hence they can spring surprises at the show.

Vanguard News Nigeria