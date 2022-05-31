By Elizabeth Osayande

The call for Nigeria government to reduce its dependency on fossil fuel as the major driver of the economy, and seek ways to harness the potential of a shift towards cleaner energy sources, formed the nexus of a one-day training tagged, “Oil Dependency in Nigeria: Imagining a Future Beyond Oil,” organized by the Centre for Journalism Innovation and Development, CJID through its Natural Resource and Extractives Programme, NAREP, in partnership with Natural Resource Governance Institute, NRGI.

This is as the organisers warned that the continued reliance on fossil fuel may likely result in the country losing its foreign exchange and revenues for both the federal and subnational governments.

They added that the workshop was geared towards improving the understanding of oil dependency and the nexus with the energy transition to better communicate the impact on Nigeria and the Nigerian economy.

In his remarks, Deputy Director, Development Practice, CJID, Akintunde Babatunde, who spoke at the hybrid event that had over 50 participants that included: journalists from the extractive sector; civil society organisations, CSOs; and social media influencers in attendance, emphasised that as energy transition persist globally, Nigeria as a monolithic fossil fuel-dependent economy has to prepare for what the shift to cleaner energy sources means for its economy.

“Data is pointing us to the fact that Nigeria will likely lose a majority of its foreign exchange earnings and revenues for both the federal and subnational government, In fact, it is already happening, because Nigeria is at a critical point in its development process, it is important for professionals to discuss the way forward on how the decisions we make as a country are more important now than ever.” Babatunde reiterated.

Senior Officer, NRGI, Tengi -George-Ikoli, said Nigeria was at a critical point in its development. As a fossil fuel dependent country, it is important that Nigeria develop its own strategy to engage the shifting global focus away from oil.

According to her, “Nigeria must develop its own medium to long term strategy to mitigate the likely export and government revenue losses from a shrinking market base as these countries look to reducing oil reliance beyond 2030.”

Tengi noted that Nigeria must make strategic decisions in the way it spends its limited revenues, take economic diversification more seriously, leverage regional and global opportunities beyond oil, and include new frontier possibilities available in the green economy.

Earlier on, the Acting Executive Director at CJID, Tobi Oluwatola, reiterated the need for capacity building for the media and the CSOs, noting that they are in the best position to enlighten the public from an informed perspective.

He said: “It is time for civil society organisations, journalists, and policy experts to have this discussion, most especially as Nigeria plans to achieve net-zero by 2060. There is a need for CSOs to be empowered with the right skills to be able to do the right advocacy and accountability work in Nigeria.”

For one of the participants, an officer with the Social Development Integrated Centre, Social Action, Precious Charles, the workshop provided an avenue “for media and CSOs to improve reporting procedures by not only looking at the extent of dependence but also the indicators of government interest and reporting points.”

She added: “A lot of the issues raised really challenged journalists on how to write well-detailed articles that will challenge the policymakers to make the right decisions. We need to continue advocating for the decarbonization of the energy sector and push Nigeria into the age of energy transition.” Charles advised.

Another participant, a Business Day reporter, Dipo Oladehinde, opined that “the workshop was rich in terms of the quality of speakers who made presentations about the subject matter.”

He said: “My biggest takeaway from the event is how Nigeria may be sleeping and ignoring an open secret concerning how the world is undergoing an energy transition from fossil fuels to a system based on renewable energy sources.” Oladehinde said.